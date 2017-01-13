Transfer Rumours - January 13th

Expressandstar.com brings you all of the latest transfer talk from Wolves, West Brom, Aston Villa and Walsall.

We are not saying they are true – just that they are out there.

Wolves

Prince Oniangue could be set to head out on-loan to get some much needed time on the pitch as he struggles to break into the Wolves team.

The 28-year-old midfielder joined from Reims in the summer, but according to reports in France he may well be sent on-loan to SC Bastia.

Lambert might deem it fit for him to see some time on the pitch and hopefully come back stronger for Wolves' next campaign.

West Brom

Leeds United have apparently rebuffed bids of £7m for their left-back Charlie Taylor, with West Brom among a trio of clubs apparently having placed bids.

West Brom, Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace are all reportedly after the 23-year-old's signature.

He handed in a transfer request last month, in an effort to push through a move to the Premier League.

Also, West Brom are thought to be interested in Hull City catalyst Robert Snodgrass.

Snodgrass has been Hull's best player so far this season and has drawn attention of a number of clubs in the Premier League and the Championship.

Hull recently took up an extension on the Scotsman's contract for an added 12 months, so they're under no pressure to sell, which could make any potential deal a tricky one.

Aston Villa

One man unlikely to head to Villa Park in January is Carl Jenkinson, who looks set to join Crystal Palace.

Jenkinson worked with Eagles boss Sam Allardyce during his time at West Ham, and a reunion seems to favour the full-back.

Allardyce could even sign the Arsenal defender on a permanent basis too, as is his liking for the player.

Fulham star Tom Cairney is also reportedly on the radar of Steve Bruce this January, although he may be put off by his price tag.

The creative midfielder is apparently valued at £20m by Fulham, putting off the likes of Newcastle before the window even opened.

Cairney did work with Steve Bruce previously though, so he may be tempted to join him in B6.

Walsall

Walsall boss Jon Whitney admits he is pleased with his defensive options after completing a double swoop for Eoghan O'Connell and Scott Laird.

Both players help bolster Walsall's back four, with Laird already showing his quality in the first half of this season for the club.