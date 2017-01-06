Transfer Rumours - January 6th

Expressandstar.com brings you all of the latest transfer talk from Wolves, West Brom, Aston Villa and Walsall.

Wolves

Darron Gibson has links with Wolves from a loan spell spent at Molineux back in 2007/2008, but could he come back to Wolverhampton in January?

Seemingly overlooked at Everton, he's struggled to make appearances for the Toffees for the past few seasons, featuring just twice so far this campaign - one of those for the U23s.

Wolves could be an ideal team for the former Manchester United midfielder to head back to, offering a familiar scene and the opportunity to play more regularly.

Burton Albion's Australian midfielder Jackson Irvine has been in goal scoring form this season, and Wolves have been linked with a move for the midfielder.

Rumour has it that Wolves will have competition from Derby County and Norwich for the Aussie, who's bagged eight goals so far this season for the Brewers.

West Brom

French midfielder Morgan Sanson is likely to move on from Montpellier this window, with West Brom linked to the 22-year-old.

Albion reportedly face competition from Bournemouth for his signature, and Montpellier president Louis Nicollin has said that a move abroad is likely for Sanson.

West Brom are also rumoured to be keen on Barnsley defender Marc Roberts, who's rated at £6m by his club.

Tony Pulis has confirmed a focus on his back four in the window, and Roberts might fit the bill having made 22 appearances in all competitions this season for the Tykes.

Finally, whilst West Brom's links with Leicester are normally surrounding long-time target Jeffrey Schlupp, it seems another Fox could be on the cards for a move to West Brom.

That man is out of favour striker Leonardo Ulloa, who's seen his time on the pitch drop this season for the Champions.

However, Claudio Ranieri might not sanction a move for the towering striker due to Islam Slimani's African Cup of Nations commitments.

Aston Villa

One man who could be heading out of the doors at Villa Park this January is Leandro Bacuna, after he was linked with a sensational big money move to China.

Reports have also linked the former FC Groningen star with a move to Turkey.

Middlesborough striker Jordan Rhodes has been linked with Villa throughout this season, but it appears Steve Bruce might need to cough up plenty of cash to get him.

An apparent £10m price tag has been slapped on the striker who has a prolific record in the championship.

Rhodes bagged 17 goals last season as Boro secured promotion to the Premier League.

Robbie Brady is now a target of Crystal Palace, as well as Aston Villa, according to reports.

The Norwich City midfielder has worked with Steve Bruce before at Hull, but Norwich have a high price tag of a reported £12m for the Irishman.

Walsall

All quiet at the Banks's Stadium.