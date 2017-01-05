facebook icon twitter icon
West Brom youngster Tahvon Campbell thanks Yeovil Town for loan spell

Teenage Albion striker Tahvon Campbell has been recalled from his loan at League Two Yeovil Town.

Tahvon Campbell in action for Yeovil Town. Picture courtesy of Yeovil Town.

The 19-year-old made 24 appearances for the Glovers, although the majority of those were off the bench, and scored one goal, in a 2-1 win over Colchester United.

Albion are now deciding their next move for Campbell, although he won't be returning to Huish Park.

Today, he tweeted: "Would just like to thank everyone @YTFC fans, players and staff for the past 6 months its a great club and has helped me a lot!"

The Baggies have recalled all of their young loanees this week ahead of a meeting between the club's senior staff and Darren Moore, the club's professional development phase coach, who is responsible for sending Albion's academy players out on loan.

