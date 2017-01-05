West Brom youngster Tahvon Campbell thanks Yeovil Town for loan spell

Teenage Albion striker Tahvon Campbell has been recalled from his loan at League Two Yeovil Town.

The 19-year-old made 24 appearances for the Glovers, although the majority of those were off the bench, and scored one goal, in a 2-1 win over Colchester United.

Albion are now deciding their next move for Campbell, although he won't be returning to Huish Park.

Today, he tweeted: "Would just like to thank everyone @YTFC fans, players and staff for the past 6 months its a great club and has helped me a lot!"

The Baggies have recalled all of their young loanees this week ahead of a meeting between the club's senior staff and Darren Moore, the club's professional development phase coach, who is responsible for sending Albion's academy players out on loan.