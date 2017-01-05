Transfer Rumours - January 5th

Expressandstar.com brings you all of the latest transfer talk from Wolves, West Brom, Aston Villa and Walsall.

We are not saying they are true – just that they are out there.

Wolves

Patrick Bamford isn't having the greatest time with Burnley so far this season, and rumours are swirling of Chelsea recalling him to find experience elsewhere.

With Wolves struggling for goals from their strikers, Bamford could prove an ideal loan signing for Paul Lambert. His most prolific period of football came in the Championship, in which he scored 17 league goals with Middlesborough in the 2014/15 season.

He wouldn't cost Lambert too much either given that it's strictly a loan deal on the cards for the promising youngster if he returns from Burnley.

Abdoul Razzagui Camara is another man who's come up in transfer rumours, with the Derby County attacker linked to Wolves via French media outlet Foot Mercato.

The 26-year-old hasn't been prolific with Derby, but has connections with Romain Saiss, who played in the same Angers team between 2014 and 2016 before moving to the Rams.

Steve McLaren isn't thought to favour the forward, who can play up front or on the wing, so a move looks likely this month.

West Brom

West Brom's continued pursuit of Morgan Schneiderlin seems to be faltering, with reports surfacing that the Manchester United midfielder is being 'seduced' by favourites Everton.

Albion submitted a bid for the midfielder which was knocked back by United, but it seems the chances of bringing him to The Hawthorns are slimming.

Leeds United left-back Charlie Taylor handed in a transfer request last summer, and Albion were linked with the defender this season, but it seems Garry Monk won't be letting him go.

Reports claim he might be sticking around for the season, although if a bid is submitted for him that might change if the figure is right.

Another young defender linked with West Brom is James Tarkowski from Burnley.

The 20-year-old is reportedly a target for Pulis, along with Stoke boss Mark Hughes and a number of Championship clubs.

Sean Dyche is eager to keep the youngster though, despite having only made one start this season for the Clarets.

Pulis has an ageing team, so some younger players at the back wouldn't be bad for West Brom.

Aston Villa

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is likely to be allowed to leave Chelsea on-loan during January, and with Steve Bruce eager to shore up his midfield he might be of interest for Villa.

West Ham and Brighton are both interested in the midfielder, who's been on the fringes at Chelsea since Antonio Conte has taken over.

Villa haven't been directly linked with the youngster, but if Villa are hunting for midfielders he should be available.

Meanwhile, Brighton midfielder Dale Stephens could be on the move in January, and Villa could be keen on trying to pick him up in a cut-price deal.

Stephens contract is up this summer, so Steve Bruce might be able to snatch the midfielder on the cheap if he's interested.

The links with Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury are clear as day.

But it seems Celtic may be willing to enter the race for his signature, and could offer him a contract this month as they're not based in the English league system.

Plus with the owner situation a messy one at Forest, a move for him could be one which takes a while to sort out.

Walsall

All quiet at the Banks's Stadium.