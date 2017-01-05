E&S Football Podcast - Episode 21 - Wolves special - Big Bother for Jamie O?

Listen to Episode 21 of the E&S Football Podcast as Nathan Judah is joined by Tim Spiers in a Wolves special.

The boys look back at Wolves' first point of 2017 and discuss Joe Mason, Connor Ronan and the penalty that never was at Sheffield Wednesday.

Tim previews the FA Cup trip to Stoke and gives his thoughts where Wolves should strengthen during the January transfer window.

There's also a brand new Celebrity Big Brother segment as a controversial Wolves old boy entered the house this week.

But where did Tim spend New Year? Did Nathan solve a murder? And who keeps getting tongue tied?

We also have Rickie Lambert watch, predictions and 'Massive in...'

Email us at podcast@expressandstar.co.uk or tweet us at @ES_podcast1 with all your burning questions and opinions.

