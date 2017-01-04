Transfer Rumours - January 4

Expressandstar.com bring you all of the latest transfer talk from Wolves, West Brom, Aston Villa and Walsall.

We have scoured the back pages and the internet to bring you the latest transfer gossip.

We are not saying they are true – just that they are out there.

WOLVES

Leeds United midfielder Luke Murphy needs to secure a move away from the club to get his career back on track.

Murphy has not featured at all this season and is surplus to requirements under Garry Monk.

One manager who could offer him an escape route is Wolves boss Paul Lambert, who is a long term admirer of Murphy.

Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers are both looking to pursue the signature of Queens Park Rangers’ midfielder Tjaronn Chery.

The Dutchman has recently handed in a transfer request at Loftus Road, with Ian Holloway’s men underachieving in the Championship, sitting in 17th after 25 games.

WEST BROM

West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion are listed among the favourites to sign Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson in January.

Neither club have been formally linked with the Iceland star in recent months, but feature behind only Everton (3/1) with odds of 4/1 and 5/1 respectively.

ASTON VILLA

Aston Villa are set to complete the signing of Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone later this week.

United manager Jose Mourinho revealed last Friday that he was willing to allow Johnstone to go out on loan during the January window.

WALSALL

All quiet at the Banks's Stadium