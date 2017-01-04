Assistant boss Jon Ford claims Stourbridge are heading into Saturday’s historic FA Cup tie with the belief they can pull off another shock.

The Glassboys beat League One Northampton Town to reach the third round for the first time in their history and set up the trip to Adams Park.

Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe have won ten of their last 11 games in all competitions and are currently fifth in League Two.

But Ford insists Stour, themselves unbeaten since October, should have nothing to fear.

“There is just a belief,” he said. “It is all about trying to get the players in the right frame of mind for a special game.

“When it comes to the cup, the big games, we seem to be up for it.

“If we do lose, it won’t be for the will or the want of approaching it. I have every confidence in the guys.

“We have had them watched. We know the weaknesses they have but predominantly they are a good side.”

Stourbridge are heading into Saturday’s game on the back of a victory after beating Barwell 1-0 in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier on Monday.

Ford believes players have been able to put the FA Cup to one side since last month’s victory over the Cobblers.

“Games have come thick and fast over the Christmas period and New Year. You have other distractions to keep you occupied,” he said. “All of a sudden, it is happening.

“We brought the players in on Wednesday night for training. We had a tough game against Barwell on Saturday and got through with a victory which I think is important taking it through to the game. We are really looking forward to it.

“I think the records of the two teams are very similar. It’s fantastic from both teams. Something has got to break somewhere. Hopefully it is not us.”

Stour have enjoyed extended runs in the FA Cup since reaching the first round for the first time in 2009. They have reached at least the second round in four of the last six seasons and will be backed by a travelling army of more than 2,000 supporters on Saturday.

“When we first came down there were 100-150 people tops,” said Ford. “The progress has spiralled and it is great to see. I could never have envisaged this.”