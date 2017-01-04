FA Cup: Stourbridge's Matt Gould hoping for a gift

Stourbridge goalkeeper Matt Gould is looking to celebrate his 23rd birthday in style as the side look to pull off another FA Cup upset at Wycombe Wanderers.

The Glassboys head to Adams Park on Saturday – selling out their 2,000 allocation – after beating League One side Northampton Town 1-0 in the second round.

Gould, who is the son of Albion goalkeeping coach Jonathan and grandson of ex-Baggies boss Bobby, said: “I think we are all excited.

“It’s obviously going to be a big test against a Wycombe side that are flying in League Two at the moment.

“We are in good form ourselves and hopefully we can put on a good show for the fans.”