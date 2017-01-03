Stourbridge stretch unbeaten run with win over Barwell

Stourbridge stretched their unbeaten run to seven league matches with a narrow 1-0 victory over Barwell.

Defender Jack Duggan scored the only goal shortly after half-time in the Glassboys’ final match before the weekend trip to Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup.

The visitors had chances to extend their lead as the home side pushed for an equaliser, but the backline defended valiantly to hold on for a clean sheet.

Barwell came into the match in good form as well as Stourbridge, having lost just one in their previous eight league matches.

An early long-range shot for midfielder Alex Tomkinson was comfortably stopped by goalkeeper Matt Gould.

Gary Hackett’s men grew into the game after a sluggish start. Jordan Archer posed a threat with his pace running into the channels.

His good work in a wide position created the best chance of the half for Connor Gater, who cannoned his strike against the woodwork from the edge of the area.

The visitors eventually took the lead as Duggan converted from inside the six-yard box just minutes after the interval.

The centre-half brought down Matt Dodds’ cross magnificently before finding the bottom corner with great composure to fire Stourbridge ahead.

After soaking up some pressure, the Glassboys became a threat on the counter-attack. Kayelden Brown had two efforts narrowly miss the target before Archer forced a good save from Liam Castle.

The hosts had a couple of late chances but couldn’t convert, as Stourbridge head into the match at Wycombe in perfect style.