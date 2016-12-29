E&S Football Podcast - Episode 20 - New Year's Lambert Revolution?

Listen to Episode 20 of the E&S Football Podcast as Nathan Judah is joined for some 2016 reflection by Tim Spiers and Joe Masi.

Following a long awaited home win at Molineux, Tim is understandably jubilant and has not given up all hope of a return to the Premier League.

The boys assess whether its back to normal for the Baggies after losing three of the last four and if Walsall's cracking result at Port Vale means Jon Whitney can finally start to relax.

We look back at the best and worst moments of 2016, while each expert gives their respective team a New Year's resolution.

We have Lambert watch, predictions, 'Massive in...' and finish off with another epic quiz battle.

But who was 'The Weakest' player?

