facebook icon twitter icon
expressandstar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Sports bloopers: Express & Star reporters' hilarious outtakes 2016

Watch here as we collect some of the best bloopers from our daily sports update videos.

Whether it's Nathan Judah donning a wolf mask on Halloween, Tim Spiers have a bad day at the office or Joe Masi trying (and failing) to pronounce Prince Oniangue - you can see all the hilarious outtakes here.

 

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Comments for: "Sports bloopers: Express & Star reporters' hilarious outtakes 2016 "

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.