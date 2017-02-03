E&S Football Podcast - Episode 25 - No Judah, No Problem

Listen to Episode 25 of the E&S Football Podcast as Luke Hatfield steps in to host and is joined by Tim Spiers and Andy Turton in a transfer deadline focused episode.

The boys review each Midlands teams' dealings throughout the window and look at the biggest names to join each club.

As always, the team take part in some 'Massive in...' fun, test their wits in a brand new quiz on the show and even discuss their latest online abuse from Twitter and YouTube.

As always we have Rickie Lambert watch, and wish him well as he aims to make Judah buy coffees for the rest of the team with his goal scoring exploits.