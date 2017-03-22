A long-awaited community centre, which has cost around £800,000 to build, could be open to the public by the summer.

Work on the North Priory Community Centre in Priory Road, Dudley, is largely complete with the walls and roof in place and just finishing touches required.

Ward councillors have campaigned for the last eight years to get the centre built after the old one in Pine Road was knocked down.

Castle and Priory ward councillor Alan Finch said: “It is fantastic what we have achieved, to get the new centre built.

"We have had to jump through all the hoops that the local authority asked us to go through.

"It has cost around £800,000 to build and we expect it to open around June and July time.

"The community deserve this new centre. They have been waiting a long time since the old one was demolished.”

The centre will be able to host events such as weddings and birthday parties, and will also provide facilities for those who use sports pitches nearby as it will now feature changing rooms.

Councillor Finch campaigned for the centre alongside ward councillors Ken Finch and Margaret Aston.

He said “We are all over the moon. I always said as long as we can see the first brick laid, we will end up with a community centre.”

Councillor Finch also praised Dudley Council leader, Councillor Pete Lowe, and its strategic director, Alan Lunt, for their support.

He said: “We were hitting brick walls all the time to try and get the community centre built and acquire the funding needed.

“We went to see the council leader (Councillor Pete Lowe), and he stood up in full council and he promised support for the building, and he kept his word, which we appreciate.

"We have also been supported by Alan Lunt.”