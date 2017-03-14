‘I wouldn’t have lasted this long if it hadn’t been for you looking after me.’

That is the touching tribute paid by 100-year-old George Loftus to his wife Phyllis – who he has been married to for more than three quarters of his life.

The great grandparents, who met in Walsall and now still live happily together at their modest bungalow in Cannock, celebrate their 77th anniversary this year, while George reached his own personal milestone on Friday when he became a centenarian.

Although fit as a fiddle Phyllis, aged 94, is not far behind herself.

They celebrated the occasion among around 25 of their family and friends at their only child Ray’s home at the weekend.

Born in Willenhall, George was working at LMS railway in the 1930s, when he and a few fellow workers all waved at Phyllis as she walked passed the Rycroft Shed.

One of them was her brother Douglas who brought George around to the family home the following week.

From there the romance blossomed and the pair soon started going out together.

“He walked me all around Walsall in my great big high heels and bought me a box of chocolates at the end of the day,” said Phyllis.

A couple of years later the pair got hitched at Walsall Registry Office on August 10, 1940 – George was 23 and Phyllis was 17.

They celebrated at Dance’s Cafe in the town.

Since then they have enjoyed a happy and humble life together which Phyllis said was built on a few golden rules:

Live within your means

Keep your husband well fed

Talk about everything together

Never go to bed on a quarrel

Phyllis, the more talkative of the two, said: “I have always cooked.

“We don’t have any convenience food in this house. It is all done by me.

She added: “When the pension comes in we have always sat either side of the table and worked out what we can spend.

“We have never owned a house, owned a car, never drank or smoked, because we have always had what we can afford. But we have never owed a penny.

“I have always said as long as there is good food on the table that’s all that matters. The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.”

Phyllis said other important bedrocks of their relationship include listening to music together such as the waltz, and having a good sense of humour. The latter is apparent in just a few minutes of their company.

“You have to be able to laugh if you are going to be in this house,” Phyllis said.

While George, almost on cue, joked with a twinkle in his eye said: “We have only ever had one argument. It started when we got married and it is still going on,” prompting a playful clip around the ear from his adoring wife.

George, went to school at St. Giles and Central schools in Willenhall before becoming a painter and decorator, then a lockmaker at Kempson’s before moving to LMS (London, Midland and Scottish railways) where he was everything from a fireman to a train driver.

With it being a preserved occupation during the Second World War he was not called up to join the army.

He later became a miner at Mid-Cannock pit which brought the couple to the town where they have remained ever since. George later worked at Albion Press Metal where he retired.

Phyllis, who had been brought up in Cannock, was training to be a nurse when she met George before working as a bus conductress. But after that she was elected to serve Chadsmoor on Cannock Urban District Council in the 1950s and was also a Justice of the Peace for three decades.

But her number one priority has always been looking after George.

“I was a house-wife,” she said. “I never got paid as a magistrate or as a councillor because the council meetings were all in the evenings and it meant I hadn’t lost any earnings to be there.”

Through their son Ray, aged 72, and his wife Gillian, 70, the couple have two grandchildren, Gaenor and Teresa, and three great grandchildren Grace, Jack and Cameron.

Phyllis added: “Couples are not the same these days.

“If people loved each other like we do it would be a better world.”