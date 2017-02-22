Paul Pogba, Rihanna and Prince Harry are all at it...now Tom Watson has taken dabbing to the House of Commons.

Labour’s deputy leader threw the dance move at the end of Prime Minister’s Questions in an apparent gesture of agreement with comments made by Jeremy Corbyn.

Following an intervention on the NHS from the Labour leader, West Bromwich East MP Mr Watson could be seen pointing one arm up in the air with his head bowed into his other elbow.

The dance craze, which is said to have been started by Atlanta rappers Migos, has become a worldwide phenomenon in recent years.

However, this is the first time it has graced Parliament.

The jury is out over whether Mr Watson’s fellow MPs will follow suit.