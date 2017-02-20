Watch the heartwarming moment a homeless man punches the air landing job in Black Country

It's a heartwarming moment captured on camera - as a homeless man cheered after he landed a job in the Black Country.

The man was jubilant as he was spotted walking out of window suppliers firm Central RPL in West Bromwich.

Bosses had took the man - who is currently staying at a homeless shelter in Wolverhampton - on a trial basis.

And now they offered him a position giving him a fresh start.

Aaron Doyle, who works at Central RPL, shared the tear-jerking video online and said he had been 'won over'.

It has since gone viral and has now been watched almost 900,000 times

Aaron, from Walsall, said: "It might seem like nothing to most, but this guy has really won me over.

"His reaction as he left was absolutely priceless."

Aaron said the guy is currently staying at a local homeless shelter and gets food from a church.

He has 'absolutely nothing', yet still offers Aaron a chocolate bar and a bit of his coffee at work every morning.

Aaron said: "He is currently staying at a shelter in Wolverhampton and wants to get back on his feet.

"He started at work on a trial basis to see how he got on, and if he made a good impression he would be given a permanent position.

"He's given food every day from the church and brings it to work.

"Taking into account he doesn't know where his next meal is coming from and doesn't eat the best, every single morning he offers me a chocolate bar or some of his coffee.

"The best part is, he's been paid his first week's wages and told he's got a permanent job.

"The reaction as he left was priceless."