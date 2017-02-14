"I choo choo choose you!": Dozens of couples renew wedding vows on Valentine's Day at Birmingham's New Street station

Dozens of couples renewed their wedding vows as part of a Valentine's celebration at Birmingham New Street station today.

Commuters were bemused as more than 30 couples - some donning their original wedding outfits - gathered to renew their vows in public on Valentine's Day.

The event was held in the station concourse as it's often a meeting point for first dates.

The service was conducted by Penny Fulford, Superintendent Registrar from Dudley Council, with a string quartet from Birmingham Conservatoire performing.

Vicki and Roger Woodall, from Birmingham, were one of the couples renewing their vows today.

Mum-of-two Vicki, 34, even bought a new wedding dress for the occasion as their friends and family watched.

She said: "We'll have been married 10 years in April and we planned to renew our vows then.

"I'd already bought a new wedding dress and everything was organised, but our car broke down and we had to use the money to replace that instead.

"We cancelled our do and then Roger heard about this on the radio and asked if I wanted to do it.

"At first I was reluctant with there being so many people, but it's been lovely."

Pat Veal, 65, was celebrating her ruby wedding anniversary to husband Derek, 66, by renewing their vows today.

Hotel worked Pat said: "We'd always wanted to renew our vows and we celebrated our 40 year anniversary at the weekend.

"We've kept it a secret from our friends and family but a few people from my work are here."

Derek added: "When we originally got married there was a half hour delay.

"It was absolute panic stations!"

Bashira Wahab, 46, surprised her husband Abdul by taking him to New Street this morning.

She's even made a cookie proposing to the 48-year-old again - and he said yes.

Bashira said: "When we first got married we weren't totally in love like we are now.

"As the years have progressed our love has grown and we wanted to do our vows again."

Abdul added: "I found out this morning but she told me we were coming for a photo shoot.

"I'm really excited."

The event was organised by BBC Radio West Midlands.