VisitMyMosque: Hundreds learn more about Islam with open days around the Black Country

Hundreds of people visited Black Country mosques to discover more about the Islamic faith as part of a nationwide project.

The #VisitMyMosque open day took place on Sunday, with more than 150 mosques around the UK taking part.

Mosques in Wolverhampton, Walsall and Smethwick were just some of those which opened their doors to visitors giving people the chance to step inside the places of worship – sometimes for the first time.

Visitors to the mosques, which included The Wolverhampton Central Mosque, on Waterloo Road, the Aisha Mosque and Islamic Centre, Rutter Street, Walsall, and the Masjid Usman Mosque, Shireland Road, Smethwick, all took part in the scheme.

Visitors were able to view special exhibitions revealing what it is to be a Muslim and to enjoy guided tours around the prayer rooms, classrooms and sensory play areas for children with special needs.

Wendy Trainor, aged 50, a college lecturer from Brewood, visited Wolverhampton Central Mosque with her nine-year-old daughter Daisy May.

She said: “I think it’s important to come along to events like this. We need to break down barriers and challenge misconceptions so that our children can understand other faiths and beliefs.”

Yaqoob Bhat, aged 35, who is one of seven imams leading prayers at the Masjid Usman Mosque, Shireland Road, Smethwick, said: “This was an opportunity for the community to get together and show that different cultures can live together.”

“It’s about creating a better understanding and showing people that there there is nothing to be afraid of.”

Mel Whitehouse, aged 34, is a primary school teacher who lives in Burntwood. She attended the Walsall mosque on the day. She said: “I think it’s important that we build links with mosques and different places of worship so that children come to learn that we are all different and all have different beliefs and that’s okay.”

Yusuf Shafi, who helped organise the event at Wolverhampton Central Mosque, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support we have been shown. This shows we are one big family and we want to invite members of the public to keep in touch with us and keep visiting us, because this is their mosque as much as it is ours.”

Speaking at the national launch event in Khizra Mosque, Manchester, and referring to the recent controversy surrounding US president Donald Trump’s so called ‘Muslim ban’, Muslim Council of Britain secretary general Harun Khan, said: “Now more than ever, we need initiatives like #VisitMyMosque as antidotes to the poisonous atmosphere of fear and distrust rippling through society in the wake of recent events.”