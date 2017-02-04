Donald Trump protest: Campaigners gather in Wolverhampton to voice concern on travel ban

Around 100 people gathered in Wolverhampton city centre to protest against President Donald Trump's ban on travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The protest, which took place on Saturday, in Queen Square, saw people of all faiths and backgrounds come together.

The event was themed 'build bridges not walls' to show their solidarity against the travel ban.

Protesters also spoke out against the proposed state visit of Mr Trump to UK.

Diane Maher aged 62, works at the University of Birmingham and lives on Allen Road in the city. S

he said: "I just think everybody needs to come and express their opinion about Mr Trump.

"People say why do you bother, but I say unless we stand up for what we think is right things will just get worse and worse."

Reverend Ray Gaston spoke on behalf of the Bishop of Wolverhampton's interfaith advisory group. He said we must celebrate our diversity

Rev. Ray Gaston is here on behalf of the Bishop of Wton interfaith advisory group. He says we must celebrate our diversity pic.twitter.com/HupyyDvDOR — Jessica Labhart (@JLabhart_star) February 4, 2017

Sue Traxson, aged 65, lives on St Jude's Road. She is a psychologist and friend of Diane.

She said: "I think Trump is very very dangerous. It's about having a voice when he shouts over you, about having a voice for all those that don't have the freedom to speak against him."

The Somerville family, including Reverend Jonathan Somerville, aged 44 who is the minister of Tabernacle Baptist Church, his wife Susanna, aged 47 and two children, Hope aged nine and Nathanael aged 12 attended the protest too.

Susanna said: "I think Wolverhampton does welcome diversity and that's something special. We are here to say that love Trumps hate and that all are welcome here."

Wolverhampton South West MP, Rob Marris, was also among those to speak at the gathering alongside city council leader, Councillor Roger Lawrence.

The rally came as further protests took place across the UK, including near US embassy in London, in opposition to Trump's executive order.

Demonstrators urged the prime minister to withdraw her controversial invitation of a state visit to Mr Trump and denounced his travel ban as "racist".

The march, organised by the Stop the War Coalition, Stand Up to Racism and the Muslim Association of Britain, amongst others, set off from the US embassy towards Downing Street this afternoon.

Protesters brandished placards declaring "No to scapegoating Muslims" and "No to Trump, No to War", while they chanted "Theresa May shame on you".

The prime minister invited the American president to visit Britain later this year during a recent trip to the White House.

Hours later, Mr Trump introduced a 90-day travel ban on residents from seven predominantly Muslim countries - Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen - to stop "radical Islamic terrorists" from coming to America, sparking fury.

A petition calling on the government to prevent Mr Trump from making a state visit because it would cause "embarrassment" to the Queen has received more than 1.8 million signatures.

Downing Street rejected claims the Queen has been put in a difficult position due to the invitation and insisted the state visit would go ahead this year, but MPs will debate the matter later this month.

Since the ban was announced, there have been protests at several US airports where travellers were being held, including at least 2,000 protesters at New York's Kennedy International Airport, while thousands took to the streets of the UK amid anger over the ban.

Kevin Courtney, NUT general secretary, told the crowds that Mr Trump's policies were aimed at "stoking up fear".

He said that the "fear and division" was evident in schools and told the masses gathered: "I'm here to say that every teacher should be involved in the campaign against Trump."

"We can fight Trump's policies, we can fight that division," Mr Courtney added.

Dawn Butler, MP for Brent Central, told the crowds that Mrs May needed to "understand the responsibility" of the UK's relationship with the US.

She added: "The answer isn't walls and the answer isn't bans".

The crowds marched down Park Lane - filling the length of the famous London street - and along Piccadilly towards Downing Street.

They chanted "Donald Trump has got to go" and "No ban, no wall" as they went.