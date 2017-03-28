Stourbridge FC received yet more recognition for their incredible FA Cup run as the club’s chairman collected a special award.

The Glassboys won many admirers as they marched to the third round of English football’s most famous cup competition, further than they had ever gone before.

The run included a victory over third-tier side Northampton Town on a memorable night at the War Memorial Ground.

The dream was eventually ended by Wycombe Wanderers but the cup run will be forever remembered by Stourbridge supporters.

Chairman Andy Poutney picked up the Duncan Edwards Award from Mayor of Dudley Mohammed Hanif at the Mayor’s Civic Awards on Friday at The Copthorne Hotel in Brierley Hill.

The cup run netted the club more than £100,000 in prize money, allowing various improvements to be made around the ground.

Mr Poutney said: “From a football perspective, we are delighted that off the back of the cup we have put an extra 200 on the gate every week.

"The profile we got was huge and we are hoping to use that to push us to the next level.”

Dudley Private Hire and Taxi Association chairman Shaz Saleem, from Dudley, won the Mayor’s award after receiving the most votes in an online poll for his work promoting taxi safety.

His father Shahzada Saleem, a celebrated Asian stone lifter, has previously won the Duncan Edwards award for sport at the civic awards in 2011.

He said: "Still can't believe it. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every person who voted and believed I deserve this, this only encourages me to work hard and continue the Saleem legacy.

"Massive thank you to Mr Mayor Councillor Mohammed Hanif for recognising my work, to my parents for guiding and supporting me, members of the DPHTA for trusting and letting me be your chairman.

"I would like to dedicate this award to my grandad Mohammed Saleem who passed away last year. He was a huge part of my life and I learnt so much from him."

Lorna Morrison picked up the William Shenston award for environment after impressing judges as chair of the Friends of March Park and Lawyers Field.

The Thomas Attwood award for education went to Roger Timmins who has been chairman of governors at the Brier School for 25 years.

Sarah Andrews was awarded the Mike Holder award for business after setting up a company to deliver hot meals to the elderly.

The Cedric Harwicke award for arts went to Jude Moreland who runs In-Sound Company Community Choir after boosting membership from 20 to 80 in just five years.

Finally, the Frank Foley award for community spirit went to Saleh Ali, chairman of the Highfields Tenants and Residents Association,