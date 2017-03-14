Daring fundraisers take the plunge in charity abseil down Walsall’s New Art Gallery - PICTURES and VIDEO

Dozens of daring fundraisers abseiled down Walsall’s New Art Gallery to generate money and awareness for victims of domestic violence.

A total of 34 plucky participants prepared for the 110ft descent down the front of the gallery building on Saturday morning.

The bold move generated more than £6,000 for The Haven Refuge in Wolverhampton.

Staff from city-based health insurance agency Paycare were among those taking part, including member Bonnie Webb, of Cradley Heath.

Staff from Dolomite Training in the Peak District were also on hand to make sure all 34 people made it down the wall safely.

Haven spokeswoman Jade Secker said: “For the majority of them doing it, it was their first ever abseil.

"It was really inspiring and rewarding to see so many people willing to take on a personal challenge to support us and help raise awareness.”