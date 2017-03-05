Smile for Joel: Football stars unite to help charity in memory of Black Country terror attack victims

Football stars gathered to help raise funds for a charity set up by a family who lost three members in the Tunisia terrorist attacks.

Smile for Joel was founded in memory of Wednesbury 19-year-old Joel Richards, his uncle Adrian Evans, aged 49, and grandfather Patrick Evans, 78, who were all killed in the massacre at the holiday resort in Sousse.

All three were devoted Walsall FC fans, and at a special ‘Dining with Legends’ event at the Banks’s Stadium, football heroes including Steve Daley, John Richards, Kenny Hibbitt, Phil Parkes and Mel Eves, united to fundraise for the charity, which supports families hit by murder and terrorism.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday night, Suzy Richards, the mother, sister, and daughter of Joel, Adrian and Patrick, said: “Today would have been my brother’s 51st birthday, and Saturday would have been my dad’s 80th, and they would have absolutely loved this, especially being at the Banks’s.

“My dad would have been in his element. It makes me feel guilty being here, knowing they would have loved to be.The lads were all season ticket holders. We’ve got the three plaques outside, for my dad, my brother and my son. We just took some flowers out there beforehand.”

The football community also mourned the loss of talented referee Joel, who was on his way to enjoying a big future in the game.

Speaking proudly, Suzy said: “The FA put him on a steering group to fast-track him to premier level.

"It was a big loss to the family, and a big loss to the FA as well. There have been so many tributes from the FA for Joel.”

These include The Joel Richards Legacy Fund, set up to support young players, referees and coaches.

Suzy and her son Owen, who survived the mass shooting at the age of 16, had only just returned from the end of a six-week inquest at London’s Royal Courts of Justice, where the coroner concluded all 30 holidaymakers were unlawfully killed, but did not conclude ‘neglect’ by travel companies played a part in their deaths.

The inquest and the horrific killings it recounted, were on the minds of the footballers who gathered at the charity night.

These included former Wolves, Walsall and Manchester City player Steve Daley, who was a guest speaker alongside footballer turned comedian John Stiles.

Steve said: “If you were ever in that position yourself, you would hope that people do the same and rally round to help you. Your heart goes out to the parents and relatives.”

He praised organiser of the charity night, Steve Saul, who brought together the sporting legends and around 200 guests, raising funds by paying for places at the star-studded tables, and at an auction and raffle of football memorabilia.

“It’s a show of support and togetherness, to raise some funds and help the family,” added Steve.

Also returning to the Walsall ground, was former manager and Wolves star Kenny Hibbitt, who said: “I wouldn’t have missed it for anything.You wouldn’t have thought you would lose three members of the same family, when you’re on holiday.

“The way they lost them was absolutely unbearable.”

Before the night the Smile for Joel charity had already raised a staggering £61,000, with many more future fundraisers planned, including a celebrity football match taking place on May 13 with the likes of Katie Price, Calum Best, Jake Wood, Joe Calzaghe, Wayne Bridge and Shayne Ward.