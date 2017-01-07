Hundreds turn out for first Parkrun held in Dudley - PICTURES and VIDEO

Hundreds of runners braved the cold to take part in the first Parkrun in a Black Country borough.

The weekly running event is held at parks across the country - including at Walsall's Arboretum, Wolverhampton's West Park and at Cannock Chase.

But today it was Dudley's turn to get a bite of the action, with the very first Parkrun being held in the borough, at the Dell Stadium in Pensnett.

More than 300 people took part in the run, which is a 5km timed route.

Started by run director Nick Price and Dudley Mayor Mohammed Hanif, it began with two laps of the Dell Stadium's running track.

The route then took runners along the Stourbridge canal and across Foots Hole Grassland before returning onto the track for a final two laps.

Greeted at the finishing line, marshals hand out bar code chips which are then scanned with the runner's individual identification code.

Several hours later the runners are given their time and position on a website.

Among those who took part was Ian and Donna Swindells, with daughters Abbie and Leah.

The family from Halesowen have been waiting for a Parkrun event to take place in the borough.

Mrs Swindells, aged 44, said: "We're delighted one has started.

"For the rest of the family it is another run as part of their training, but for me it is the start of getting fit."

She added: "It was a great course, very well organised, if not a bit muddy."

Mrs Swindells completed te course in 33 min. Mr Swindells, 45, came first out of the family with a time of 25 min.

The race returns on Saturday, starting again at 9am.

For more details, visit www.parkrun.org.uk/dudley