Landmarks look good over festive season - send us your pictures

With Christmas behind us and 2017 in touching distance, trigger happy photographers have been out and about in the West Midlands over the Christmas break capturing some of our finest landmarks.

And these stunning pictures taken in the last few days show parts of Staffordshire in all their glory.

From stunning sunsets to frosty fog filled skies, the two shots were captured in the areas of both Rugeley and Bobbington.

The first photograph, taken above the clouds by a drone device across Rugeley in Cannock Chase, shows thick fog covering the old mining town.

Peeping just above the clouds of fog, the four iconic towers of Rugeley Power Station can be seen standing high in the bright blue sky, months after the site was shut down.

Elsewhere in the county, at Halfpenny Green in Bobbington, near Wombourne, it might have been the middle of December but the sun shone bright above hills.

The photograph was uploaded by Halfpenny Green Vineyards on a frosty morning earlier this week.

It shows frosty white fields surrounding the vineyard.

With the temperature dropping below zero degrees in Staffordshire this week, people can expect it to gradually rise over the weekend.

The Met Office claim that temperatures will reach nine degrees on Saturday. To celebrate the the New Year, we are asking photographers to send in photos of their winter weather pictures.

Your photo will be used in our online gallery and a selection could be chosen to be published in the paper.

It could not be easier to submit your weather pictures.

You can also upload them through the Express & Star’s Star Witness service by logging on to www.expressandstar.com/starwitness and then following the on-screen instructions. You could win £100.