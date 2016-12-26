It's a Christmas tradition dating back centuries. But the annual Boxing Day hunt was a popular as ever as hundreds flocked to see the hounds off in Hagley.

The Albrighton and Woodland Hunt, which started off from the grounds of Hagley Hall, near Stourbridge, saw generations of families come together to cheer on the riders, their horses and the dogs.

Around 70 riders took part in the hunt which gathers in the 350-acre grounds surrounding the historic hall.

The hunt covers 50 miles north to south by 30 miles east to west and takes in parts of Staffordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire.

The Hagley hunt took place at exactly the same time as the hunt in Newport, which is also organised by the Albrighton and Woodland Hunt.

Enthusiastic crowds welcomed the hunters on horseback who were flanked by the hounds as they posed in front of the hall before setting off at 11am.

Fox hunting was banned in 2004. Since then the hunters have followed trails around the grounds, where the hounds sniff out the scent of foxes without any of the animals being harmed.

The hunt went ahead despite the controversy and divided opinion surrounding the annual event.

Those taking part as well as many spectators remain adamant the event is a Boxing Day tradition and should be preserved.

In Scotland, campaigners are calling for an end to the tradition, and demand that this year's hunt is the last of its kind.

The plea has been made by the League Against Cruel Sports and OneKind. It comes after a review by Lord Bonomy who said fox hunting laws should be changed.

Lord Bonomy concluded in his report that the current rules were "unduly complicated".