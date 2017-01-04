Winter Birds

Despite what most people think winter is a great time to make the effort to get out into the great outdoors and observe birds in their natural environment.

This time of year, many bird species numbers are bolstered from visitors from colder climates, Scandinavia, Siberia, arctic Canada and continental Europe.

Andy Marlow Andy Marlow was inspired to start a wildlife blog after photographing Essington foxes, something he realised other people would be interested in. You can read more from his blog Andy Marlow was inspired to start a wildlife blog after photographing Essington foxes, something he realised other people would be interested in. You can read more from his blog Essington Wanderer here.

As well as additions to our own species some non-native species will pay us a visit, one of the most notable being the waxwing which can be seen in greater numbers in some years than others depending in part on the success of the winter berry crop in Scandinavia. This year there have already been a small group on Cannock Chase although I unfortunately did not get to see them before they moved on and just today I heard of a sighting in Bushbury, Wolverhampton.

Watery habitats will also be getting busy now with the influx of birds both native and visitors with the opportunity to see overwintering non-native ducks, geese and swans if you are lucky. Great displays of birds coming into roost can also be observed at this time of year as the migrants come in to settle for the night. Look out for wading birds that have moved inform the coast.

As always check with your local groups and organisations for news of interesting visitors or pop over to one of your local nature reserves such as Sandwell Valley who offer viewing places to observe the action.

Sometimes it is nice to go out early in the morning with a pair of binoculars and a field guide and see what you can find for yourself. If you prefer countryside or walks look out for fieldfares and redwings which can be seen in numbers at the moment. Woodland species are now easier to spot with the trees empty of leaves. Look out for the normally timid Jay and maybe a brambling if you are very observant and a little lucky. Interestingly there seem to be quite a few stonechats around just now a very pretty robin sized bird that you can usually get fairly close to observe. Keep your eyes open for goldcrests one of our smallest native birds and easily overlooked.

I was pleased just recently to see a large group of lapwings settling on local countryside with gulls and magpies all jostling for the best feeding spot. I have yet to to observe an overwintering short eared owl day time hunting over rough terrain but they will be around sooner or later so keep a look out for them.

There really are some great opportunities to see some interesting birds at the moment, so don’t delay get out and see what you can spot.

Don’t neglect your garden birds who will really benefit from extra feed at this time of year and will repay you with daily visits. You might well be surprised at who may pay you a visit if you consistently put out a good quality seed mix and remain eagle-eyed.