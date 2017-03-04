No biscuits, chocolate, or fizzy drinks – no problem? On the back of Staffordshire County Council’s ‘Big Fat Chat’ campaign, raising awareness of obesity, I decided to meet the challenge and go ‘sugar-free’ for a week.

Before I hear you cry ‘But what about natural sugar in fruit?’ the task is to avoid ‘added’ sugar, writes Express & Star reporter Carl Jackson.

The council has branded sugar the ‘number one enemy’ of a healthy diet and a bigger cause of obesity than fat.

Health bosses have said one in four adults, and one in five 10 year olds in Staffordshire are obese with the issue costing health and care services in the county a bank – and belt – busting £100 million every year.

So I decided to give it a go. As someone who has always had something of a ‘sweet tooth’ it is not something I was looking forward to.

Throughout the years my selection of treats has evolved. As a child it was fizzy drinks such as Coca-Cola and McDonald’s strawberry milkshakes.

I have never been one for sweets but chocolate has always been my kryptonite.

On many an evening I have felt peckish but instead of cooking up a healthy snack I have decided a cup of tea and five chocolate bourbons would suffice – leaving half the tea after it has fulfilled its dipping purpose.

Having moved on, mostly, from that my daily fix is now a sugar or two in my morning, and mid-morning, cappuccinos. Although I have switched to brown sugar, which is supposedly healthier.

But for seven whole days it was away with all that. So how did I get on?

Well, as an instant spoiler I can safely say there were no major anxiety attacks or drastic mental breakdowns.

The biggest challenge is the morning – that part of the day when you need a quick rush to shake off the cobwebs.

But a typical bowl of Frosties was out of the question so most of the time I just settled for good old toast, albeit avoiding honey or marmalade to spice it up.

The next hurdle was the coffee conundrum. For most of the week I used the ‘sugar-free’ challenge as an excuse to dodge my regular caffeine fix as well.

Replacing coffee with natural orange juice or just a simple bottle of water was not too agony-inducing and actually made me feel fresher as the days wore on.

I have since had the odd cappuccino or latte but cannot help feeling underwhelmed by its lack of sugar badness.

As a result I no longer feel the urge to dash into Greggs before heading into the office.

As for my biscuit dunking evenings, I abandoned them altogether opting instead for a light savoury snack such as a sandwich or even a bowl of noodles.

The final battle was to get through Sunday avoiding the traditional after-dinner cheesecake dessert.

Instead I opted for a humble banana but it was just about enough to satisfy by sweet craving.

And that was that. One week of going sugar free chalked off. What at first seemed a daunting prospect actually turned out to be do-able without too much drama.

There are certainly more creative, nutritional and healthier alternatives to my choices but the challenge is the perfect excuse to at least curb some bad eating habits.

And while I am not exactly getting into jeans I was five years ago all of a sudden my side profile certainly appears to be taking up slightly less space in the mirror.

On Wednesday dozens of people went along to a ‘Big Fat Chat’ event in Hednesford.

Staffordshire County Councillor Alan White, wellbeing chief, said: “Our campaign is about raising awareness of obesity, but also the everyday things people can do at home to be healthier.

“Our event in Hednesford proved to be a lively debate on obesity as a whole, where the responsibilities lie, and what we can do to tackle obesity.”