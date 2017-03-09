Tipton's 'inadequate' Ace Academy is slammed by inspectors again

A troubled academy has once again been slammed by Ofsted for weak teaching, widespread bullying and low attendance.

The education watchdog said The Ace Academy, in Tipton, had ‘failed too many of its pupils’.

The school remains in special measures after the regulator ruled it was ‘inadequate’ in all areas following a fresh inspection.

Inspectors said they had seen little improvement at the academy, which has had the worst-possible rating for more than two years, and presented a picture of a school in crisis.

The school in Alexandra Road has more than 1,400 pupils.

The inspectorate said progress for year 11 pupils in 2016 was ‘exceptionally weak’ with the prospects for this year’s children likely to be worse.

Leaders admitted the school had struggled to attract high-quality teachers to the extent a fifth were currently supply teachers or unqualified.

The report states: “Many pupils complained about bullying at the school. Although pupils know to whom they should report concerns, they are not always confident that matters will be treated effectively and consistently."

According to inspectors, the behaviour of pupils is 'inadequate' and "too many pupils frequently misbehave in lessons," although the behaviour and attendance of sixth form students was described as 'more positive'.

Children said classes were disrupted by troublemakers and Ofsted added just 84 per cent of pupils were present on the inspection’s first day.

And although inspectors said new headteacher Gary Hill has the confidence of his staff, they criticised the leadership and management of the school as inadequate, "because there has been a rapid decrease in outcomes, attendance and behaviour at key stages 3 and 4 over time."

The team of five Ofsted inspectors said the school needs to "urgently act to develop a culture of safeguarding in the school," rapidly accelerate achievement by improving the quality of teaching and "improve the impact of leadership at all levels".

They also recommended external reviews into the governance of the school and its use of pupil premium funding.

The Ace is one of 13 schools in the University of Wolverhampton’s Education Central Multi-Academy Trust - alongside Wednesfield High Academy which was also recently rated 'inadequate' and put in special measures by Ofsted.

Spokesman James Allen, said: “Governors, staff and sponsors are committed to improving performance and raising standards. Progress has been made in a number of areas and an action plan is in place.”