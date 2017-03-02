Blakenall Heath Junior School now makes the grade

A primary school which has been struggling to make the grade for nearly a decade has finally been rated 'Good' by the Government's education watchdog.

Blakenall Heath Junior School, which is based in Bloxwich and caters for 234 pupils, has been a level 3 school since 2008 - classed as 'Satisfactory' under the previous ratings but then changed to 'Requires Improvement'.

But after Ofsted inspectors visited in January they have now concluded the school is performing at level 2 'Good' across the board.

The glowing report praised headteacher Kim Baker, the level of teaching as well as pupil's progress, development and behaviour.

It said: "The headteacher leads the school with vision and determination. Leadership is strong.

"Leaders, staff and governors share high expectations for all pupils.

"Teaching has significantly improved since the last inspection.

"Pupils benefit from good teaching throughout the school.

"Teachers demonstrate good subject knowledge and accurately assess pupils.

"As a result, pupils are making good progress."

Ms Baker paid tribute to the staff, children, parents and governors for their help in achieving the school's good rating.

She said: "I am delighted that the hard work of everyone has been recognised by Ofsted. We now continue to work hard to make sure the children reach their potential.

"A massive well done to Team Blakenall, none of this would have been possible without the help and support of staff, children, parents and governors."

The inspectors also reserved additional compliments for the level of writing, safeguarding, and the influence of governors.

The report added: "Pupils achieve well in writing. The teaching of writing is a strength.

"Teachers provide good opportunities for pupils to write in different areas of the curriculum.

"Attendance is above average. Pupils enjoy school and are keen to learn. Pupils feel very safe in school and parents agree. Governors know the school well.

"The governing body makes a strong, effective contribution in moving the school forward.

"Safeguarding is highly effective. Staff know the pupils well, systems are robust.

"Leaders ensure that the safeguarding of pupils has the highest priority."

The school's last full inspection took place in January 2015, when leadership and pupil behaviour were rated 'Good', but teaching quality and the achievement of pupils required improvement.