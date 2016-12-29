Highfields Primary in Burntwood gets 'good' Ofsted rating

Staff and pupils at a Staffordshire school are celebrating after an Ofsted inspection saw them move up a grade to receive a 'good' rating.

It was the culmination of two years' hard work for Highfields Primary School in Burntwood, which had previously been told it 'required improvement'.

Inspectors spent two days at the school on Elder Lane observing lessons, talking with staff and students and seeking the viewpoints of parents.

The school, which has nearly 200 pupils, has made significant changes since it was last inspected in July 2014. These included restructuring the governing body and taking on five new teachers.

Headteacher Mark Wilkes said the latest result reflected the 'hard work and dedication' of everyone in the school community.

"The staff and governors have worked relentlessly to ensure that the school provides the education that the pupils deserve and I couldn’t be more proud of their achievements," said Mr Wilkes.

The Ofsted report describe senior leaders and governors as 'demonstrating clear ambition' for what they want the pupils to achieve.

Lead inspector Jeremy Bird said: "Senior and subject leaders have worked together to develop and implement a curriculum which engages and motivates children well. Pupils achieve well, particularly in reading and writing."

The school’s initiative to promote a love of reading was also reflected in the report.

Mr Bird said: "Pupils understand why there is a drive from leaders and staff to encourage all pupils to read more often for pleasure and understanding. The school environment promotes the importance of reading well.

"Pupils were asked to take the inspectors to their favourite place in the school - the library was their first choice."

Teachers and teaching assistants were praised for their 'secure subject knowledge' which helped the pupils make good progress.

Personal development, behaviour and welfare of pupils was recognised as a strength. Pupils enjoyed their learning because the curriculum encouraged them to explore their own interest.

As a result, it was noted, disruption in lessons was rare as pupils wanted to get on with their work.

Mr Wilkes said: "This report recognises the core values we hold at Highfields - the way we encourage our pupils to have a voice, to be curious about the world around them and to develop the knowledge and skills to become independent and responsible citizens of the future."

The report added that to get to the next level the school needed to continue to focus on developing reasoning in mathematics and ensuring the attainment and progress of boys matches that of the girls.