Ofsted pleased with progress at Bristnall Hall Academy

An academy in the Black Country is celebrating after its Ofsted rating has risen from 'requires improvement' to 'good' following its latest inspection.

Bristnall Hall Academy in Oldbury was previously told in November 2014 by the schools watchdog that it needed to improve, but now it has been commended in all areas of the inspection, particularly for leadership, quality of teaching and outcomes for pupils.

The new Ofsted report published this month stated: "The principal, senior leadership team and governors are committed to making the school the best it can be.

It continued: "Leaders’ work has led to demonstrable improvements in teaching, attendance, behaviour and outcomes.”

Principal Vince Green joined Bristnall Hall Academy in September 2014 and inspectors commented that his 'inspired leadership has secured improvements'.

The academy on Bristnall Hall Lane has 957 pupils on its roll aged between 11 to 18.

It is part of the Academy Transformation Trust (ATT).

Among the areas of concern during the November 2014 inspection was that not enough students had made consistently good progress since it opened as an academy.

However this latest report added: "Achievement across the school has improved considerably since the last inspection."

Describing the quality of teaching now present at the academy, the inspectors added: “Consistently good teaching, supported by strong leadership and effective pastoral care, [which] has led to improving outcomes for pupils.”

The curriculum was also praised for preparing pupils for life beyond school, and how over half of the pupils in Years 10 and 11 are studying a modern foreign language.

It was also noted that over the past two years, only two pupils have not moved on to education, employment and training.

Principal Vince Green said: “This report reflects the amazing work being done here by our brilliant students and staff.

"We have known for some time what a great place Bristnall Hall is to learn and work in and I am delighted that the inspectors recognised this.

"The hard work will continue now to make us a truly outstanding school for the young people of Sandwell.”

Ian Cleland, CEO at Academy Transformation Trust added: “ATT is delighted by the transformational improvement under the leadership of the principal that has taken place since the last inspection.

"Staff, pupils, governors and parents are to be congratulated for their commitment and efforts to ensure that the academy is providing the very best education."