Sea search for missing helicopter suspended amid poor visibility

A land and sea search for a helicopter missing with five people on board has been partially suspended due to weather conditions.

The privately owned twin squirrel red helicopter is believed to have left Milton Keynes to fly to Dublin, via Caernarfon Bay, before disappearing on Wednesday afternoon.

An extensive search of the Irish Sea and Snowdonia was launched at around 4.15pm after the Distress and Diversion system lost radar contact with the helicopter.

Two UK Coastguard search and rescue helicopters based at Caernarfon and St Athan were scrambled to scan the area, with all vessels on the Irish Sea route at the time also asked to report sightings.

The coastguard later said the overnight search had been scaled back due to poor conditions, although rescue teams were continuing to scour the mountain range.

A spokesman said: "Due to low-lying cloud, visibility has been extremely poor and has hampered the search efforts.

"The helicopters have now returned to their respective bases and there are no plans at this stage to continue the aerial search unless the weather improves significantly.

"North Wales Police have taken over the search operation and have called in mountain rescue teams to continue the land-based search in the Snowdonia area."