Prince William to meet veterans at National Memorial Arboretum centre opening

The Duke of Cambridge is to meet veterans of all three armed services at the official opening of a new remembrance centre at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Prince William will also meet volunteers and schoolchildren at the 150-acre arboretum, which is run by the Royal British Legion.

The royal visit on Wednesday follows a nine-year fundraising campaign to upgrade facilities for visitors to the site in Alrewas, Staffordshire.

As well as unveiling a plaque marking the official opening of the new £15.7 million remembrance centre, William will also be given a tour of an interactive exhibition.

The new centre, allowing increased visitor numbers to the site's 330 memorials, opened its doors last October after receiving a £2.85 million grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.