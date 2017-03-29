facebook icon twitter icon
Prince William to meet veterans at National Memorial Arboretum centre opening

The Duke of Cambridge is to meet veterans of all three armed services at the official opening of a new remembrance centre at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Prince William during a visit to the National Memorial Arboretum, where he is to meet veterans at the opening of a remembrance centre
Prince William will also meet volunteers and schoolchildren at the 150-acre arboretum, which is run by the Royal British Legion.

The royal visit on Wednesday follows a nine-year fundraising campaign to upgrade facilities for visitors to the site in Alrewas, Staffordshire.

As well as unveiling a plaque marking the official opening of the new £15.7 million remembrance centre, William will also be given a tour of an interactive exhibition.

The new centre, allowing increased visitor numbers to the site's 330 memorials, opened its doors last October after receiving a £2.85 million grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.