Man dies after being bitten by his dog 'while being interviewed by BBC'

A man died after he was attacked by his Staffordshire bull terrier while reportedly being interviewed for a BBC documentary.

The dog, which is not a breed prohibited under the Dangerous Dogs Act, injured its owner at an address in Norman Close in Wood Green, north London, on March 20, Scotland Yard said.

The man, 41, was taken to hospital after police were called at around 10.25pm and was pronounced dead early on March 21, but the incident has only just come to light.

A post-mortem examination at Haringey mortuary on March 24 gave the cause of death as "hypovolemic shock and damage to the airway consistent with a dog bite", police said.

A BBC film crew are believed to have been present during the incident, which is thought to have taken place while the man was being interviewed for a documentary.

A BBC spokesman said: "We are aware of an incident but we cannot comment any further as it's an ongoing investigation."

His death is not being treated as suspicious and next of kin have been informed, police added.

The dog was seized by police and remains in secure kennels.