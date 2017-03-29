Baby at centre of investigation into injuries dies in hospital

A three-week-old baby has died in hospital as police continue to investigate how the infant was injured.

A man and woman in their 20s, who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, have been bailed until late September, Hampshire Police said.

The baby, from Gosport, South Hampshire, was taken to hospital on March 21 but died on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Hampshire Police said: " We can confirm that a three-week old baby from Gosport who was admitted to hospital on Tuesday March 21 has sadly died.

"Specialist officers have been conducting inquiries at an address on Forton Road for the last week as part of an investigation into how the infant was injured.

"This investigation is ongoing and a post-mortem will be carried out in due course."