Recruitment agency acting for Sports Direct to face grilling from MPs

The recruitment agency which supplies staff to retail giant Sports Direct will be questioned by MPs today as part of an inquiry into workers' rights.

Transline is being brought before the Business Committee for a second time to be quizzed about the benefits of agency work and restrictions to their terms and conditions.

The committee has previously complained workers at the sportswear retailer's warehouse in Derbyshire were treated without dignity or respect.

Transline was accused of misleading MPs, a charge it denied, prompting committee chairman Iain Wright to call on Sports Direct's founder, Mike Ashley, to axe the firm last year.

Transline's finance director Jennifer Hardy, who was questioned by MPs during last year's inquiry, will appear again today.

Since working practices at Sports Direct came under attack, Transline has also come under fire over working conditions at Asos's warehouse in Barnsley.

The employment agency's deal with Amazon was axed by the online giant earlier this month.

MPs will also hear from Steve Turner, assistant general secretary of Unite, which has led the campaign to improve workers' rights at Sports Direct, and Tim Roache, leader of the GMB, which has been highlighting working conditions at Asos.