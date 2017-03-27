Man held after girl, four, killed in hit-and-run

Police investigating a hit-and-run in which a four-year-old girl died have arrested a man on suspicion of being carried in a stolen vehicle.

Violet-Grace Youens died in her mother's arms on Saturday, after she was struck by a stolen black Ford Fiesta while walking through St Helens, Merseyside, on Friday.

Her grandmother, Angela French, 55, was also injured in the crash and is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

On Monday, Merseyside Police said a 23-year-old man from Prescot had been arrested on suspicion of being carried in a stolen vehicle but was later released pending further inquiries.

Violet-Grace's mother, Rebecca Youens, paid tribute to her "brave baby girl" after she died in hospital.

"My beautiful baby girl passed away in my arms on 25/03/2017 at 23:38," she said in a Facebook post.

"Thank you for all your well wishes ... she was just too poorly.

"However, my brave baby girl saved two lives by donating her kidneys and pancreas.

"I am truly heartbroken but proud of my little fighter."

Two men were caught on CCTV fleeing the scene after the crash in Prescot Road at around 3pm on Friday.

A Merseyside Police spokesman said the force was continuing to appeal for information to help trace the pair, who ran away on foot.

The first man is described as white, aged 15 to 20, around 5ft 10in, of slim build, with brown hair. He was wearing a royal blue T-shirt and royal blue shorts.

The second is described as white, aged 15 to 20, with brown medium length hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and dark trainers.

Anyone with information can call Merseyside Police on 0151 777 6041 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.