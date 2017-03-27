Family of American killed in London terror attack tell of 'difficult experience'

The family of the US tourist killed in the Westminster terror attack said they had been through a "humbling and difficult experience", but they have "felt the love of so many people".

Kurt and Melissa Cochran, from Utah, were on the final day of a trip to London to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary when they were caught up in the carnage on Wednesday.

The couple were mowed down on Westminster Bridge by a car driven by Khalid Masood, who killed four people in his rampage before being shot dead in the grounds of the Palace of Westminster by armed police.

Mr Cochran died, while his wife was left with a broken leg and rib and a cut head.

Clint Payne, Mr Cochran's brother-in-law, said: "This has been a humbling and difficult experience but we have felt the love of so many people during these past several days.

"It's been a tender experience for our family to be together with Melissa here.

"Her health is steadily improving and she has been strengthened by the presence of her family.

"She is so grateful for the outpouring of love and generosity."

Flanked by 12 members of the couple's family, Mr Payne thanked the paramedics, medical personnel and those who had helped them since the attack.

He said: "So many people have been so kind and we are deeply touched by their goodness and generosity.

"Your notes, prayers, donations and love have helped us so much.

"The most difficult part of all of this is that Kurt is no longer with us and we miss him terribly.

"He was an amazing individual who loved everyone and tried to make the world a better place."

The couple had been visiting Mrs Cochran's parents, who were serving as missionaries in the London Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, when they were caught up in the attack.

Their first time out of the US, they had arrived in the UK on March 3, travelling through Scotland and Ireland before visiting Belgium, Holland and Germany.

The day of the attack was the last of their trip and they had wanted to spend it sightseeing in London, their family said.

Mrs Cochran, 46, is still being treated in hospital for her injuries.

Speaking during a press conference at New Scotland Yard, a few hundred yards from where their daughter was hurt, her parents, Dimmon and Sandra Payne, said they would travel back to the US with her when she is well enough to go home.