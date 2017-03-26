Martin McGuinness's family touched by gestures of comfort, says widow

The widow of the late Martin McGuinness has said the family were touched by solace and comfort offered to them since his death.

The former IRA commander, Northern Ireland deputy first minister and Sinn Fein negotiator died last week aged 66 after suffering a rare heart condition.

US president Bill Clinton led tributes at his funeral in Derry last Thursday.

Widow Bernie McGuinness said the family has been left heartbroken by his death.

"I and our entire family have been touched by the efforts of so many to provide solace and comfort to us throughout this very difficult period.

"Martin was my husband, a father and a grandfather.

"He was a republican activist for all of his adult life. He was passionate about his political beliefs but also about his many other interests.

"Despite the frequency with which his political activism took him away from our home and family, he was at heart a proud family man who took great delight in the accomplishments of our children and grandchildren.

"He loved his family. And we love him. Our hearts are broken."

Mrs McGuinness also thanked people who called to the family home in the last week, held vigils or attended the funeral.

She also thanked medical staff and others who provided support.

"Words cannot express our appreciation at the outpouring of love and solidarity, which embraced us throughout Thursday," she said.