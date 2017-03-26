'He will always live in our hearts,' says mother of death plunge teenager

The mother of one of two teenagers found dead at the bottom of cliffs has said he was "one of the gifts of life".

The two 17-year-old boys, named by police as Harry Watson and Alex Yeoman, were discovered at Huntcliff in Saltburn, Cleveland, on Friday evening.

Harry's mother, Tanya, posted on Facebook: "It is with great sadness and sorrow that last night our precious 17-year-old son Harry Watson has passed away."

She said: "Please understand at this difficult time we don't have many answers but Harry is one of the gifts in life always there for everyone and anyone.

"He will always live in our hearts and we will get through this as the strong family that we are because that's what Harry would have wanted."

In a statement through the police, Harry's family said he was "precious" and would be sadly missed.

Alex was described as "a loving son" who would also be sadly missed.

Cleveland Police said inquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances, but they were not treating the incident as suspicious at this time.

They said t he families of the boys had expressed their thanks for the messages of support and condolence that have been sent to them but had now asked to be left in peace to grieve.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene for the boys and any further tributes have been asked to be left at the bottom of the steps to Huntcliff.

Witnesses are urged to contact Detective Sergeant Paul Hodgson from the major crime team.