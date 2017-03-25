Trainspotting sequel props sold for charity

A broken pool cue used as a prop in the Trainspotting sequel has sold for £750.

The parts of the cue used to attack Ewan McGregor's character Renton was one of hundreds of props from T2 Trainspotting auctioned for charity on Saturday.

Bidding on the item featured in Danny Boyle's sequel to his own 1996 hit smashed the estimated selling price of £70-£90.

A steel prison toilet from jail scenes featuring Begbie, played by Robert Carlyle, sold for £550, more than seven times the top estimate of £70.

The entire bar from the Port Sunshine, the Leith pub run by Johnny Lee Miller's character Sick Boy, sold for £1,200, while the red sofa from his flat sold for £880.

Proceeds from sale at Mulberry Bank Auction House in Glasgow will be split between Glasgow charity Calton Athletic, which helps rehabilitate people with drug and alcohol addictions, and Edinburgh-based youth charity The Junction, which has Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh as patron.

A staff member at the auction house said: "The pool cue surprised everybody, going at £750. The auction has been exceptionally well-received and interest has far surpassed what we would have expected."