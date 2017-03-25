The Chasers crowned winners of Let's Sing And Dance for Comic Relief 2017

Quiz show team The Chasers have been crowned the winners of Let's Sing And Dance For Comic Relief 2017.

A public vote saw the trivia gurus from the ITV daytime challenge series The Chase fight off tough competition with their Wizard Of Oz medley.

Stars from BBC hospital dramas Casualty and Holby City were the runners- up in a final that also included DJ duo Rickie and Melvin, comedian Sara Pascoe, The One Show Reporters and TV personality Alison Hammond.

As with their first appearance on the BBC1 charity contest, The Chasers' performance ended with a cameo from Lesley Joseph who appeared on stage dressed as The Wicked Witch Of The West.

Judge Jason Manford told them: "There's some real talent in there - Jenny (Ryan, dubbed The Vixen) can really sing."

The team also included Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace.

Fans were pleased with the win.

@Olympian2be tweeted: "Anne Hegerty singing if only I had a brain was probably my highlight of comic relief!"

@LadyElenaUK tweeted: "It's lovely to see the fun side of the Chasers."

@pioneny tweeted: "The Chasers have got brains and beautiful voices too #Blessed"

Saturday's programme also included an appearance from Angela Rippon who joined presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins on stage to ask viewers to vote.

The judges included Katy Brand and Rufus Hound as well as Manford.