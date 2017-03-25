Justice League first full trailer released by Warner Bros

Warner Bros has released the first full trailer for forthcoming comic book action adventure Justice League.

The promotional clip shows Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg teaming up against a super threat that Wonder Woman warns is "already here".

Wonder Woman is played by Gal Gadot, who stars opposite Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher in the superhero mash-up.

Wonder Woman, aka Diana Prince, says in the trailer: "They say the age of heroes will never come again."

Batman, the alter ego of Bruce Wayne (Affleck), replies: "It has to."

The heroes are seen showing off their special skills, including incredible strength, speed and power.

When Miller's Flash asks Bruce Wayne: "What are your super powers again?", h e replies: "I'm rich."

Fans can also get a glimpse of Amy Adams as Lois Lane and JK Simmons as Commissioner Gordon in the trailer.

It can be seen at https://youtu.be/3cxixDgHUYw.

Justice League is due out in cinemas on November 17.