Casualties reported as suspected gas blast destroys building

A number of people have been injured after a building collapsed in a suspected gas explosion.

Emergency services were called to Bebington, on the Wirral, on Saturday night.

A spokeswoman for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said: "There has been a suspected gas explosion resulting in a building collapse.

"We are liaising with police and the ambulance service."

Footage posted online showed people standing in the street with debris scattered along the road.

The building, thought to have been a dance studio, was destroyed.

The spokeswoman, who said the incident happened in Boundary Road, Port Sunlight, said the fire service had been informed of some injuries in the explosion.

Bino Shan, of a convenience store in Bebington Road, said: "I saw one man injured, I think a few people were injured.

"The building is gone, my door is damaged and broken. It's really scary, it was a big explosion but I didn't see any fire.

"The police said the gas blew up."

Residents took to Twitter reporting hearing a huge explosion for miles around.

@Vicky_Aspey tweeted: "Massive explosion here in Wirral. Hope all ok. Heard everywhere. Scary".

Alison McGovern, MP for Wirral South, tweeted: "Am on scene in New Ferry. A very serious situation. Please stay away if you can, let police and emergency services do their job. Thanks."