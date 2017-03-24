David Cameron and Boris Johnson put disagreements aside for dinner in New York

Long-time frenemies David Cameron and Boris Johnson met up for dinner in New York in a sign they have put their differences behind them.

The former prime minister was left "disappointed" when the Foreign Secretary chose to back Brexit and the move put a strain on their relationship.

But the pair appeared jovial as they met for dinner in the Red Rooster restaurant.

Joanna Geary, who works for Twitter, captured blurry photographs of Mr Johnson and Mr Cameron.

She said: " As I passed ... I instantly recognised the famous mop of hair belonging to Boris Johnson.

"I said: 'Hello Boris!'."

After telling him she had moved over from the UK, he told her "Well then, you'll recognise my friend David" before pointing to Mr Cameron.