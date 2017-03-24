Dame Hyacinth speaking...stage and screen stars up for honours

Some of Britain's biggest stage and screen talents, from both behind and in front of the camera, will be honoured at Buckingham Palace.

Actress Patricia Routledge, 88, who had the nation in fits of laughter in her role as the snobbish Hyacinth Bucket in the comedy Keeping Up Appearances, is being made a dame for services to the theatre and charity.

Sir Richard Eyre, 73, the playwright and director and former artistic director of the National Theatre, is made a member of the Companion of Honour for his services to drama.

The special award is granted to those who have made a major contribution to the arts, science, medicine or government lasting over a long period of time.

There are 65 members at any one time and they currently include actress Dame Maggie Smith, Lord Coe, Professor Stephen Hawking, Sir John Major and Desmond Tutu.

Double Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan is also to collect her OBE for for services to drama production.

She won Oscars for her work on Mad Max: Fury Road and A Room With A View.

Olympic and Paralympic champions who enjoyed success at the Rio 2016 Games are also to collect their awards.

Cyclist Ed Clancy is picking up his OBE while MBEs are to be collected by canoeist Joe Clarke, hockey player Sam Quek and cyclist-turned-rower Rachel Morris.

Cyclists Helen Scott, Louis Rolfe and Jon-Allan Butterworth, plus rowers Laurence Whiteley and Grace Clough and canoeists Emma Wiggs and Anne Usher are also among the athletes who are to collect their MBEs.