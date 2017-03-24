Celebration turned to tragedy says family of police officer hit on bridge

The family of a police officer who was hit by a car on Westminster Bridge during a horrifying terror attack have described how a day of celebration became a day of tragedy.

Pc Kristofer Aves was returning from a ceremony where he collected a commendation for his work as a family liaison officer when he was seriously injured as Khalid Masood drove his hire car into pedestrians on the bridge on Wednesday.

Masood went on to stab Pc Keith Palmer to death in the grounds of the Houses of Parliament.

"Kris went to work on Wednesday full of pride as he was receiving a commendation for his exceptional work as a police liaison officer during a demonstration in 2016.

"What started as a celebratory day, ended in tragedy," his family said in a statement issued through the Metropolitan Police, who said Pc Aves had suffered "significant injuries".

"Kris is now being treated in hospital, and as a family we remain at his bedside," the statement continued.

"We thank his colleagues and the public who have sent us messages of support.

"We politely ask that media give us space and respect our privacy whilst he is recuperating.

"We will not be issuing any further statements at this time."