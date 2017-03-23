Man accused of murdering toddler and attempting to kill twin sister due in court

The man accused of murdering a one-year-old boy and trying to kill his twin sister will appear before the Old Bailey later.

Bidhya Sagar Das, 33, allegedly attacked the toddlers at a flat in Wilberforce Road, near Finsbury Park, north London, on Saturday night.

The boy, Gabriel Bibekdas Sonu, died in the early hours of Sunday morning while the little girl remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Das, of Wilberforce Road, was charged with murder and attempted murder on Tuesday.

He will appear before Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC at the Old Bailey later when a timetable for the case is expected to be set.