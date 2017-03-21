UK-bound passengers 'facing ban on large electronic devices in hand luggage'

Airline passengers travelling to the UK from Middle Eastern countries are to be banned from carrying laptops and other large electronic devices onboard, according to reports.

The move follows a similar measure announced on Tuesday by the US authorities affecting flights originating in eight mainly Muslim countries.

Passengers flying to the States from 10 airports will no longer be allowed to have any electronic devices apart from mobiles phones in the cabin.

T he US government cited unspecified threats as the reason for the new rules.

The Department for Transport, which leads on UK aviation security policy, refused to comment on whether it is implementing a similar ban.

The reports come weeks after it was revealed that UK security services have foiled 13 potential attacks in less than four years, while counter-terrorism units are running more than 500 investigations at any time.

The official threat level for international terrorism has stood at severe, meaning an attack is "highly likely", for more than two years.

US president Donald Trump has attempted to introduce a travel ban aimed at people from Muslim-majority countries, which has run into trouble in the US courts.