Osborne's appointment as London Evening Standard editor challenged in Commons

George Osborne's appointment as editor of the London Evening Standard will be challenged in the Commons today.

Shadow cabinet office minister Andrew Gwynne has been granted an urgent question about the former chancellor's editorship at the newspaper, which was announced on Friday.

Mr Osborne said he will take up the role in May and will continue to represent his Cheshire constituency of Tatton - more than 190 miles away from London.

However, he has faced calls to step down as an MP over potential conflicts of interest and concern over how much time he can dedicate to his constituents, along with his five other paid and unpaid roles.